A Lake Jackson man in his 40s is among three people Brazoria County announced to have died from COVID-19-related causes Wednesday.
An Alvin woman in her 80s and a Pearland man in his 60s also died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while 142 county residents were announced to have tested positive for it Wednesday, according to a statement from county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower.
The disease has killed 180 Brazoria County residents. Of those, 63 were Pearland residents, 32 were Alvin residents, 18 were from Angleton and 11 were from Lake Jackson.
Of Wednesday’s new cases, one is a resident of Country Village Care in Angleton, one was from a test administered more than two weeks ago and 29 cases are considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests usually taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
There was also one case transferred out of county jurisdiction, leaving 15,584 cases reported since mid-March.
Of the 142 confirmed cases, 51 were from Pearland, 19 were from Alvin, 12 were from Angleton, seven were from Manvel, five from Freeport, four from Lake Jackson, three each from West Columbia and Iowa Colony, two each from Clute and Richwood and one each from Brazoria and Jones Creek.
Twenty-somethings were the most affected with 23 new cases, followed by 21 cases for people in their 30s, 19 in their 40s, 17 in adolescents, 13 in their 50s, seven in their 60s, six younger than 10, five in their 70s and two 80 or older.
There are 2,191 cases confirmed and active, 542 probable and 12,671 people recovered, including 108 recoveries announced Wednesday.
The number of active cases began dropping this week for the first time since mid-October. It had risen from a low of 640 on Oct. 15 until it reached a peak of 2,274 Monday, before dropping to 2,189 Tuesday and increasing by two Wednesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.