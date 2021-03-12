ANGLETON — Another five COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday puts March on trend to become Brazoria County’s deadliest month since the pandemic began a year ago.
Men from Alvin, Sweeny, Lake Jackson and Manvel were the latest casualties, according to Thursday’s daily Brazoria County COVID-19 report. One of the Alvin men was in his 50s and the rest were in their 60s, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in the report.
The latest report brings the March death toll to 23 deaths through 11 days, according to county data.
If the pace continues, the county could report nearly 65 deaths for March, a year into the virus.
Brazoria County’s deadliest month just ended, with 59 reported deaths during the 28 days of February, continuing a trend of setting a new high mark for fatalities anonounced every month since December, according to county data.
The county announced 37 deaths in December and 57 deaths in January.
Deaths included in the daily reports did not occur that day, but are added when the county received confirmation through the person’s death certificate.
Of Thursday’s 96 reported cases, Pearland and Alvin residents each represented 14.
Angleton followed with eight, Lake Jackson with seven, Manvel with six, Clute with four, three each from Sweeny and Liverpool, two each from Brazoria and Richwood and one each from Jones Creek, Danbury, Surfside and Iowa Colony.
Residents in their 40s were the most affected with 14 followed by 13 adolescents and 12 people in their 30s, according to county data. Nine in their 50s, six in their 20s, six children younger than 10, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and two residents older than 80 returned with a positive diagnosis, according to county data.
The county remains at an active outbreak risk level averaging 30.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, according to COVID Act Now.
The rate is down from 40.9 cases per 100,000 residents tallied March 1, according to COVID Act Now.
Thursday’s count included 29 probable cases.
The county also passed 30,000 recoveries with 138 residents reported recovered on Thursday, according to county data.
County officials have now reported 32,708 cases with 1,642 remaining active, 30,047 recovered, 349 deaths and 691 probables.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority recover.
