An Alvin family within a household accounts for at least some of the 10 Alvin residents younger than 20 announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last four days, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said Friday, but it’s unclear how many.
“A lot of them are the same household,” he said.
He could not say whether there were multiple families or households involved, but they are not tied to a daycare or event, Sebesta said.
“This thing can flash up anywhere once somebody gets it; it can spread within a family unit, or a nursing home, or a workplace,” he said.
In general, people who test positive for the virus have been cooperative to help the Brazoria County Health Department determine where they might have contracted it and who they might have exposed to it, Sebesta said.
There were a couple people early on who did not want to disclose the information, but they eventually came around, he said. The health department is extremely well-trained in HIPAA and privacy laws, Sebesta said.
An Alvin boy younger than 10 and another one aged 10-19 were among the 12 cases Brazoria County announced Friday.
There have been 21 new cases in Alvin since Sunday, county data shows, ranging from children younger than 10 to people in their 60s.
Two of Friday’s new cases, men in their 30s and 60s, are Terrell Unit inmates.
Brookside Village had its first two cases in a woman in her 20s and a boy younger than 10.
“No community is immune,” Sebesta said.
Other cases include an Angleton man in his 30s, a Brazoria man in his 60s and four Pearland residents — two men in their 50s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 40s, according to county data.
It is encouraging to see cases and death rates declining nationwide, and any day Brazoria County’s count is in single digits, Sebesta said. After 21 new cases Thursday, it was better to have 10 outside of prisons Friday, he said.
“It’s by no means over,” Sebesta said.
Brazoria County has reported 894 COVID-19 cases reported with 412 remaining active and 12 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. The vast majority of people recover.
