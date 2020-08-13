It took slightly longer than a week for Brazoria County to add another 1,000 COVID-19 cases and eclipse 7,000, keeping the county on relatively the same pace as it was when it posted the 6,000th cumulative case Aug. 5.
For the day Thursday, there were 117 reported cases, though County Judge Matt Sebesta said there were no deaths and no new reports from nursing and assisted living facilities or the county jail. There were also 47 recoveries reported.
Nearly half the new cases, 51, came from Pearland residents. Among the other municipalities, Alvin had 14 cases, there were nine in Iowa Colony, eight in Clute and Manvel, seven in Lake Jackson, six in Freeport, three each from Angleton, Brazoria and West Columbia, and one each in Brookside Village, Damon, Liverpool and Richwood.
As for age groups, people in their 20s had the most cases Thursday with 30. Both the 30s and 40s age groups had 23 cases each. There were 15 cases among people in their 50s, 12 among people in their 60s, four among people in their 70s, and three cases each for people aged younger than 10, 10-19 years old and older than 80.
None of the state prison units reported any new cases among their inmates Thursday. Darrington shows 24 active cases in inmates and 14 in employees. Terrell had 13 cases among employees and 13 cases among inmates.
At Ramsey, there are six cases among inmates and 12 in employees. Clemens had all 85 people on medical restriction removed from that classification and no active cases among inmates, while reporting three active employee cases. Stringfellow reported no inmate cases and 13 active employee cases.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
