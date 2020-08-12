A pair of deaths resulted in “another bad day” for Brazoria County as the county nears 7,000 reported coronavirus cases, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
A Manvel man in his 80s and an Alvin woman in her 60s are the 57th and 58th Brazoria County residents with COVID-19 to die, which was announced along with 129 new cases Wednesday.
The man was reported to test positive for the virus July 29 while the woman's case was reported July 24, according to county data.
Sebesta did not know when exactly they died but said it was likely “over the last week.”
“We have to get the documents before we report it,” Sebesta said.
Wednesday’s 129 reported cases was the highest number since Friday, according to county data.
Pearland had the highest number of new cases in the city with 32. Freeport followed with 22, then Alvin (21), Angleton (16) and Lake Jackson (14).
Seven COVID-19 newly-reported positive cases are in Clute, five in Manvel, three from Brazoria and Richwood, two in Jones Creek and one each in Iowa Colony, West Columbia and Sweeny.
People in their 30s accounted for 27 of the newly positives, followed by people in their 40s (24), people in their 50s (20), people in their 20s (16), people in their 60s (12) and adolescents (10).
Nine more patients were in their 70s, seven were younger than 10 and three were older than 80, according to county data.
One employee from Angleton’s Country Village Care tested positive for the virus, Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Thirty-six people were reported to have recovered.
The county now reports 3,628 active confirmed cases, 3,202 cumulative recovered, 24 cumulative probable and 6,930 overall cases since the start of the pandemic.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.