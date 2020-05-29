There have been 10 Alvin residents younger than 20 announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past four days, and at least some are within the same household, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“A lot of them are the same household,” he said.
He could not say whether there were multiple families or households involved, but it is not tied to a daycare or event, Sebesta said.
An Alvin boy younger than 10 and another one aged 10 to 19 were among 12 cases Brazoria County announced Friday. Two of those cases, men in their 30s and 60s, are within the Terrell prison unit.
Brookside Village had its first two cases in a woman in her 20s and a boy younger than 10.
“No community is immune,” Sebesta said.
Other cases include an Angleton man in his 30s, a Brazoria man in his 60s and four Pearland residents — two men in their 50s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 40s, according to county data.
Brazoria County has had 894 COVID-19 cases reported with 412 remaining active, 465 recoveries, 12 deaths and five probable cases, according to the county’s data.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
