The majority of the 70 new cases Brazoria County officials announced Friday are from samples taken more than two weeks ago.
That status applies to 42 of the cases, meaning the county had 28 cases to announce from people tested within the past two weeks. All of the cases are considered active, according to the dashboard, though the county has reported numerous cases in late October in which the people are considered recovered the same day or next.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
There are some cases reported as early as Aug. 12 that are still considered active. That one is in a Brazoria man in his 20s, the dashboard shows.
But the vast majority, 92.1 percent of cases reported in the county, are considered recovered. The death toll remains at 155, 1.34 percent of the total cases, as no new deaths were reported Friday.
There were also no reports out of the county jail or nursing homes, but four cases were probable and one was transferred out of jurisdiction, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said in an email.
Of Friday’s 70 cases, 21 came from Pearland and 11 came from Angleton. Lake Jackson had eight new cases, Alvin had seven, Manvel had five and Iowa Colony had three. There were two cases each in Freeport and West Columbia and one each in Brookside Village, Holiday Lakes, Clute and Brazoria.
The largest number of cases per age group were in people in their 20s with 13. People in their 30s and people in their 50s each had 12 new cases, followed by people in their 40s and adolescents (seven each), people in their 70s and children (five each), people in their 60s (four) and 80 or older (one).
The county has recorded 11,533 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 729 remain active and 31 are considered probable, meaning they are in symptomatic people linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover from the disease.
