ANGLETON — Lake Jackson Intermediate School will be closed Friday then transition to remote learning for the remaining week of the fall semester due to increase in COVID-19 cases at the school, according to a news release.
Monday through Dec. 18, Lake Jackson Intermediate students will return to exclusively at-home learning after a considerable spike amongst students over the last couple of days, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“We have been very fortunate that our first semester has been low, but the safety of our staff and students was the priority,” Massey said. “We meet after every afternoon and track every positive and symptomatic case and we have been monitoring LJI extremely close and after receiving more cases today, we decided that it was in the best interest.”
All extracurricular activities for the school have also been suspended until the return from the holiday break, the news release said.
The school has more than a quarter of Brazosport ISD’s active cases with 19 out of the 69 cases throughout the district, according to the district’s dashboard.
The announcement comes after Brazoria County officials the 10th straight day of triple-digit counts of the novel coronavirus. There were 107 new cases, including seven from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 21 cases are considered probable.
Alvin led Thursday’s count with 22 residents catching the illness, followed by Pearland with 17 and Angleton’s 11. Five each from Lake Jackson and Richwood, four each from Manvel and Danbury, three each from Freeport and Iowa Colony, two each from Brookside Village, West Columbia, Clute and Brazoria and one each from Sweeny, Liverpool, Jones Creek and Surfside also tested positive for the virus.
Adolescents were the most affected amongst age groups accounting for 19 cases, followed by 15 each in their 20s and 50s, 13 in their 30s and 10 in their 40s. Six children younger than 10, five in their 50s and three in their 70s also were reported positive.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
With the addition of Thursday’s numbers, Brazoria County has had 15,691 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 2,191 are active and 539 are probable. There have been 12,781 recoveries and 180 fatalities.
The new infections announced daily are from tests usually taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.