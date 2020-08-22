Brazoria County reported its lowest number of COVID-19 cases Friday since June 22, when the case number was 26.
Officials reported 51 new COVID-19 cases Friday and more than quadruple that number of recoveries.
The number of recoveries reported Frida was 241, proving true what county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said while announcing the new criteria the health department will use to consider a case recovered.
Along with a case being at least 10 days past onset of symptoms and the patient having no fever for previous 24 hours, and improvement of other symptoms — which is the continued criteria — the department is also considering a case is at least 28 days past the first positive result, and the person is not hospitalized or in a nursing home, as a recovered case.
The case numbers include one employee of Country Village Care in Angleton and one Brazoria County jail inmate, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“It’s good to see a lower number of cases,” he said.
But testing also remains down in the county, according to numbers provided by Community Health Network. The network provided 53 tests at all sites Tuesday, when back in March it often provided more than 200 tests per day, according to a statement from Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst.
RACIAL DISPARITY
The network’s testing data also shows disparity, with Hispanic/Latino and Black patients’ test results coming back positive at a higher rate than white patients, Pabst reported.
Between Aug. 11 and Monday, the network tested 359 people with a nasal swab and saw an overall positive test result of 31.2 percent, according to Pabst’s statement. From the same data, the percentage of Hispanic and Latino test results coming back positive was 40.5 percent, while Black results were 25 percent positive and white results were 17.9 percent positive.
There were 158 Hispanic people tested in that timeframe, 106 white people and 28 Black people, according to the data.
In total, there have been 9,091 nasal swab tests administered, Pabst said in the statement. The overall positivity rate is 20.56 percent, the Black positivity rate is 18.03 percent and the Hispanic and Latino positivity rate is 27.73 percent, she said.
There can be several reasons why Hispanic people would have a higher rate of positive tests, including multiple generations living in one house and a tendency to work frontline jobs, Pabst said.
FRIDAY CASES
Alvin had the highest number of new cases Friday with 15, according to county data, which was the only double-digit number. Pearland had nine new cases, Manvel had seven and Lake Jackson, Angleton and Freeport each had three, the data shows.
Brookside Village, Damon and Danbury each had two while Brazoria, West Columbia, Sweeny, Jones Creek and Holiday Lakes each had one.
City officials who are used to reporting case counts — like those in Clute — had none to report Friday. Lake Jackson had its first day in months without any new cases Monday.
The cases were fairly evenly distributed between people aged 10 to 59, according to the data. There were 10 cases among people in their 40s, nine each for people in their 20s and 30s, eight in people aged 10 to 19 and seven in people in their 50s.
There were also four cases among people in their 60s, three for people younger than 10 and one person in their 70s.
The county has had 7,669 coronavirus cases since mid-March and 62 people have died. The increased recoveries bring the number of recovered cases to exactly 100 fewer than the number of active, at 3,740 and 3,840, respectively, according to county data.
The new infections announced daily by the county are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
BRAZOSWOOD REPORTS STUDENT TESTED POSITIVE
A Brazoswood High School parent informed campus administration Friday their student tested positive for COVID-19, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. That student was at the senior sunrise event Wednesday morning, he said.
“No students or staff met the criteria for close contact,” Massey said in a statement. “Senior parents and B'wood staff have been notified.”
They appreciate the parent notifying the school and hope the student recovers soon, he said.
