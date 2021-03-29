ANGLETON — Brazoria County concluded the weekend with a lighter report of new COVID-19 cases, announcing 50 Sunday afternoon.
Nine of those were probable, meaning 41 have been confirmed. A probable case is somebody who is exhibiting symptoms of the virus and is linked to somebody who has tested positive for the virus, usually by sharing a household. Probable cases also include those for whom antigen tests have provided presumptive lab evidence of infection, no matter whether that person qualifies as a close contact.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define a close contact as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more, starting from two days before the onset of the illness, or two days before a positive test sample was taken for those who are asymptomatic, until the infected person is isolated or until the end of the infectious period if he or she isn’t isolated before then.
One new positive is linked to a test sample taken more than two weeks ago, Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower stated via email.
The largest number of Sunday’s confirmed COVID-19 cases was 10, reported in Pearland. All other reports of new cases in municipalities were single- digit numbers. Seven new cases were reported in Manvel, followed by six in Angleton; five in Alvin; four in Lake Jackson; two in Brazoria and in Sweeny; and one each in Clute, Freeport, Iowa Colony, Jones Creek and Richwood.
Again, every age range saw one or more new cases added to their tallies, but all were single-digit additions.
The largest number was eight, reported among those in their 30s. Seven cases were reported among adolescents; six were reported among those in their 20s and 60s; five were reported among those in their 40s; three among children and those in their 70s; two cases were reported among those in their 50s; and one new case was reported among people in their 80s or older.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The county does not report recoveries on Sunday.
Sunday’s numbers raise county tallies to 1,445 active cases, 31,568 recoveries, 378 fatalities and 571 probable cases. In all, 33,962 cases have been reported.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
