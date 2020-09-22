ANGLETON — County officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily count since mid-June.
“The less cases the better,”County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “That’s always a good thing.”
Two deaths were also part of Monday’s report.
“It’s absolutely the worst outcome,” Sebesta said. “I hate seeing any deaths from this and we’ve had way too many.”
The county’s COVID-19 death toll is up to 90.
A Pearland man in his 80s and a Pearland woman in her 80s account for the two deaths, which both occurred this month, Sebesta said. The woman was a resident of The Landing at Watercrest, he said.
Other nursing home links included two new positive cases at Woodlake Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clute, he said. No cases were reported for the county jail.
Officials also reported 92 recoveries.
None of the municipalities saw double-digit numbers Monday. The greatest number of new cases was eight, reported among Pearland residents. Clute saw the second highest number with six new cases, followed by Alvin (3), Lake Jackson, Angleton and Sandy Point (2), and Freeport (1).
Among age ranges, the greatest number was reported among people in their 40s (7). There were six new cases reported among people in their 30s and three new cases reported among people in their 50s. Adolescents, people in their 20s and people in their 80s all saw two new cases for their age group, followed by an Angleton boy under 10 and a Lake Jackson man in his 60s. No new cases were reported among people in their 70s.
One of Monday’s positive tests came from a sample that was taken two weeks ago, Sebesta said.
Overall, the largest numbers of active cases are among people in their 20s (376), 30s (340) and 40s (300), according to the county dashboard.
“Those are probably the folks that are out being the most active, whether it’s work or socializing or whatever,” Sebesta said.
Altogether, those three age groups account for 52.83 percent of all active cases in Brazoria County. With 85 active cases, people in their 80s have the lowest number, followed by children under 10, with 94 cases. Children’s cases account for less than 1 percent of all active cases in the county.
There could be many reasons for that, including parents keeping their children more secluded or children being hardier than other age groups, Sebesta said.
“And it’s possible — I don’t know — but it could be an underreported age group as well,” he said. “This is something that can affect anyone from any age. We’ve had from a one-week-old up to people well into their 90s, so it can affect anyone.”
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
With the addition of Monday’s numbers, 10,092 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazoria County since the first infections were announced in mid-March. There are 1,923 active and 8,077 recovered cases, and there have been 90 fatalities. Two cases are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus.
The Brazoria County COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that the number of active cases peaked on Aug. 20, after which the county began to see a downward trend of active cases and an upward trend of recoveries. However, that does not mean that COVID-19 is going away, and Sebesta urges people continue to be aware and cautious.
“I think that was about the time frame that CDC and (Department of State Health Services) changed the definition on recovered cases,” he said of the peak. “We’ve seen since that time a larger number of recoveries. I think we had 92 recoveries (today), so any time you have almost four times the number of recoveries as you do new cases, that’s an outstanding ratio.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
tropical storm cancels LAKE JACKSON TESTING
Mobile testing at the Lake Jackson Civic Center has been canceled for today because of the threat of Tropical Storm Beta.
