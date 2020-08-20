The number of new Brazoria County COVID-19 cases reported daily has dwindled, but CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport continues to have a “steady” rate of new and departing patients, CEO Al Guevara said.
“It is great and encouraging but it hasn’t diminished like the county number,” Guevara said. “It’s a flow. They get stable and well and we are at a steady level but not the peak.”
He noted the hospital has been on a “slow downward trajectory” in the past couple of months.
Guevara estimated each COVID-19 patient admitted into hospital care spends about five days to a week for treatment.
“We have seen remdesivir, steroids and convalescent plasma seem to have some benefit,” Guevara said. “None of them are the cure, but we just don’t want to send them home sick.”
Officials also reported Wednesday 79 residents tested positive for the virus — the fifth consecutive day of fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases.
Two Pearland residents were confirmed to have died due to the virus — a woman in her 50s and a male resident of Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care in his 70s — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Wednesday’s count was not affected by Walgreens Pharmacy’s coding error that resulted in about 59,000 COVID-19 tests statewide going unreported, Sebesta and Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch said.
The spread of Wednesday’s newly reported infections was through the county, with Pearland leading with 13 reported positives, Freeport with 12, then Alvin and Angleton at 11 each, according to county data.
Eight residents who tested positive reside in Manvel and six are Lake Jackson residents and three live in Clute. Richwood, Sweeny and Damon added two residents each and Liverpool, Danbury, Rosharon, Sandy Point, Brookside Village, West Columbia and Iowa Colony each had a lone resident receive a positive test result.
Among age groups, residents in their 30s were the most affected with 14 of the Wednesday total. Adolescents and people in their 20s followed with 13 each, then people in their 50s with 10. Also infected were eight people in their 60s, six in their 70s, four older than 80 and three younger than 10, according to county data.
Of the new infections, two were Brazoria County jail inmates, one resided in Alvin’s Laurel Court nursing home and Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center and four were Cypress Woods Care Center residents in Angleton.
The new infections announced daily by the county are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
County officials also reported 38 residents to recover from the virus Wednesday.
Pearland, Manvel, Sweeny, Brookside Village and Oyster Creek have reported more recoveries than active cases in their municipalities. Only recoveries among people in their 50s outnumber active cases.
Of the 7,535 cases in the county, 3,946 are considered active and 3,499 have recovered. There are 29 cases considered probable and 61 people with COVID-19 have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
Health Network back TESTING in West Columbia
West Columbia Health Clinic will offer a mobile viral COVID-19 and antibody testing site at no cost to Brazoria County residents.
The clinic is at 668 W. Brazos Ave. in West Columbia.
For questions or assistance, residents can contact the CHN call center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at 281-954-4850.
