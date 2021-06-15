ANGLETON — It’s not a quick process to obtain a few million dollars to help people, but the months-long wait to assist people struggling to pay rent is over.
“There’s people in need — I think the biggest piece of that is a lot of people have a lot of back rent or back mortgage, and those amounts are high,” said Gloria Luna, community outreach director for the United Way of Brazoria County. “As I look at the program that’s out there right now, they can have up to $25,000, so that may be very helpful for individuals who still owe a large amount of money.”
Brazoria County received a multimillion-dollar federal rental assistance grant, and as of Monday morning, people can apply through the county to receive rental assistance — and in substantial amounts, if they qualify. Only renters and landlords are eligible for this pot of money, not homeowners.
The intent of the money is for as many qualified families as possible to pay back rent and utilities until the money is exhausted. However, current rent or utility bills, along with — in some cases — internet access expenses, are also eligible to be paid through the program.
People who need assistance can access the application process in a couple of ways. One is online, through brazoriacountytx.gov/ERAP. This section of the Brazoria County website includes both information on the program and answers to a list of frequently asked questions. Instructions on the website show applicants what information and documents they will need, which should help processing go a little quicker.
Brazoria County government sought a federal grant last year to deal with serious financial problems people experienced through reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic. The February freeze exacerbated those problems and created new ones, with burst pipes and water-damaged homes.
“We were deposited, Jan. 26 … $11.3 million,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said in April. “We have the money — we just have to get a grant administrator to work with us to get that out. We had folks reaching out wanting to help us spend this money.”
Commissioners’ court approved the advertisement for grant management in March, awarding the contract in April to the firm of Carr, Riggs & Ingram of Metairie, Louisiana. The firm was the highest-ranking of those that submitted proposals. The projected cost of administration of the grant is $800,000, which comes out of the federal dollars received by the county.
Ten firms made their case to the selection committee as to which should get the contract, and Carr graded 93.2 out of 100 points. The overall score is a combination of other ratings that assess the firm’s experience, work performance, capacity to perform and proposed cost. The next-closest scoring firm was Witt O’Brien’s, of Houston, which scored 88.4 out of 100.
Organizations like the United Way and River of Hope aren’t tied into the program, but they can help with rent assistance through programs they’re already involved with, and pass along information about this avenue if the others don’t work.
“And if they haven’t (received assistance), we’ll try to do a small intake with them to see if they qualify for the program or not, and in turn, we’ll be giving them the number for the new program that’s out there right now,” Luna said.
In addition to the online application and information, people can contact the hotline for the county rental assistance program at 979-300-7145, which is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can also email the program at erap@brazoriacountytx.us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.