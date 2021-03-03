ANGLETON — COVID-19 is still at an active outbreak level in Brazoria County as Texas officials rescinded the statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions, according to COVID Act Now.
Brazoria County tops the list in the nearby area, averaging 40.9 daily cases per 100,000 residents, nearly double Harris County’s 24.2 mark, according to COVID Act Now.
Galveston County is just below 38.6 cases and is similarly sized to Brazoria County, according to COVID Act Now.
The disease continues to spread at a “relatively high rate” at a 12.2 positive test rate and but is controllable, according to the COVID data aggregator.
The website also states 11.9 percent of residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 6.5 percent received their second dose as of Sunday.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that the state restrictions and mask mandate would end next week came shortly before county officials reported an additional 94 residents testing positive for the virus.
The county leader, Pearland, remains at the top, adding 19 more residents to the city’s count. Alvin followed with seven cases, then Clute (4), Lake Jackson (3), Iowa Colony (3), Manvel (2) and West Columbia (1).
Eight patients were in their 30s, followed by seven adolescents, six people in their 40s, five in their 20s, four in their 50s, four children younger than 10, three in their 60s and residents in their 70s and one older than 80, according to county data.
A Pearland woman and an Angleton man in their 60s and a Pearland man in his 50s were reported Tuesday as having died from COVID-related causes.
Tuesday’s report included 209 recoveries, 55 probable cases and 19 positives administered more than two weeks ago, the county announced.
There have been 31,775 cases of COVID-19 in Brazoria County since the first cases were announced March 14, 2020. Of those, 1,972 cases remain active and 868 are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household.
There have been 28,480 recoveries, and 326 people have died.
