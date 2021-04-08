ANGLETON — The run on COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Brazoria County could be slowing down.
For instance, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were still vaccine appointments available for later in the afternoon through UTMB — though they’d have to be obtained in Galveston — and multiple appointments today and Friday through its League City clinic in Walter Hall Park.
Also, the vaccine availability interactive map, run by the state Department of State Health Services, shows a field of blue dots across Brazoria County and Southeast Texas, denoting those locations still had doses left as of the last time they updated the system.
Opening up the process to more providers gives people more options, so that lessens the burden on any one clinic.
“The only change that we have seen at the health department is more no-shows and cancellations,” Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch said. “We attribute this to individuals registering with multiple providers.”
People who would like to receive their first shot of the two-shot variety of the vaccine can sign up for and arrive for another of the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury vaccination clinics Saturday at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College. As of Wednesday evening, there were appointments available from 8:10 a.m. through 4:55 p.m., every five minutes.
“UTMB Health has streamlined both the registration and injection processes over the past months — so our vaccination processes are typically seamless,” UTMB Angleton Danbury spokeswoman Tonya Visor said. “Community members are registering and planning for their vaccines — after the recent expansion of eligibility, beginning at age 16 and above, we anticipate more families planning to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.”
Vaccine providers at the college Saturday will administer the Moderna version for everyone who needs their first shot, and the Pfizer version for people returning who received their first shot March 20.
“I don’t know that one day or time is more or less busy,” Visor said. “On the days that we schedule vaccine clinics on the hospital campus, we typically see 600 to 700 community members, with more than 2,000 on any given weekend day at the mass vaccine locations.”
People are still dying from the pandemic — Brazoria County announced seven more COVID-related deaths in Wednesday’s daily report.
The deceased are an Angleton woman in her 30s, an Alvin woman in her 60s, a Pearland woman in her 60s, an Iowa Colony man in his 60s, an Alvin woman in her 70s, a Lake Jackson man in his 70s and an Angleton woman in her 80s.
There were 77 new COVID-19 cases and 131 recoveries, including 19 probable cases and one case from a test that’s more than two weeks old.
Clute had eight cases, followed by seven in Pearland, six each in Alvin, Lake Jackson and Liverpool, five in Richwood, four each in Brazoria and Freeport, three in Iowa Colony, two each in Angleton and Danbury, and one each in Damon, Manvel, Sandy Point, Sweeny and West Columbia.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
People aged 10-19 years had 13 cases, there were 12 among people in their 50s, eight cases each among people in their 30s and 60s, six among children aged nine and younger, five among people in their 40s, and three cases each among people in their 20s and 70s.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
