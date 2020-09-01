ANGLETON — After spiking back into triple digits on consecutive days last week, Brazoria County ended August with fewer than 100 new cases in the last two days of the month combined, according to county data.
County officials added 59 new infections to the overall tally Monday, a day after reporting 31 cases of COVID-19, the latter being the fewest announced in more than two months.
There also were two deaths announced Monday, making August the deadliest month for COVID-related fatalities with 26, one more than July’s total. The county has reported 68 deaths connected to the coronavirus overall.
Both death reported Monday are for men in their 70s, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“I just hate seeing deaths,” he said. “That’s the absolute worst part of this.”
Officials also announced 111 recoveries.
“That is what we want to see,” Sebesta said. “We want to see recoveries.”
County data shows a downward trend in the number of new infections, with almost 1,000 fewer cases announced in August than in July, a month that saw a significant spike both locally and statewide. The county added 3,831 cases in July compared to 2,811 in August.
The greatest number of new cases reported Monday was in Angleton, with 22; Pearland saw half that number. All other municipalities with new infections saw single-digit additions: seven in Lake Jackson, six in Alvin, four in West Columbia, two each in Freeport, Clute and Manvel, and one each in Richwood, Danbury and Jones Creek.
Monday’s cases included 11 inmates of the Brazoria County jail, Sebesta said. None of the cases were linked to local prison units or to nursing home or senior care facilities, and none were linked to local daycare facilities.
Sebesta has not seen any reports of positive cases at local daycare facilities, he said.
“That doesn’t mean there’s not scattered cases,” he said. “But an outbreak is considered multiple cases at a single facility.”
The virus can affect all age groups, from newborns up to “our very senior” citizens, so no age group is immune, he said.
Monday’s report included cases across all age groups. People in their 30s provided 14 additions, the highest number of new cases. Ten new cases each were added among people in their 40s and their 50s, while eight new cases were announced for people in their 20s and in their 60s. Four adolescents under the age of 20 were included in Monday’s report.
The youngest people to see positive test results Monday were a Clute boy and an Angleton girl, both under the age of 10, while the oldest were in their 80s: a woman in Pearland and a woman in Alvin. A Lake Jackson woman in her 70s rounded out the county’s report Monday as the only person in that age group to be included.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Of the 8,470 cases of COVID-19 recorded for the county since the middle of March, 3,070 cases remain active and 5,305 have recovered. Twenty-seven cases are still considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting symptoms of the virus and are linked to others who have tested positive.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
