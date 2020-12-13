ANGLETON — Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available all day Wednesday, according to an announcement from Brazoria County officials.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Freedom Field, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd., in Iowa Colony. Participants will be screened for symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and loss of taste or smell, among others, according a county statement. Testing is done in partnership with the Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and registration will be done on site, the statement indicates.
Brazoria County officials reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, of which 20 are probable and three are from test samples taken more than two weeks ago.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. They also include those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
New confirmed cases were seen in Pearland (31), Alvin (23), Lake Jackson (nine), Manvel (nine), Angleton (seven), Freeport (seven), West Columbia (six), Brazoria (five), Clute (two), Sweeny (two), Hillcrest Village (two), Iowa Colony (one) and Liverpool (one).
People in their 80s were the only age group not to see a new confirmed case Sunday, according to the Brazoria County dashboard. The greatest number of new cases was for people in their 40s (23), followed by adolescents (21) and those in their 30s (20). Twelve cases were reported among those in their 20s and in their 50s, followed by 11 cases among those in their 60s, four cases among children and two among those in their 70s.
As is typical for the county, no recoveries were reported Sunday. There were also no deaths, nursing home or jail cases to report, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
The addition of Sunday’s numbers bump up the county totals to 16,261 reported cases, of which 2,333 are confirmed and 646 are probable. There have been 12,997 recoveries and 180 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
