The shipment of first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Texas for the week starting Monday is 401,750, but only 2,400 of those are for certain coming to Brazoria County.
That’s according to the distribution tables released by the Texas Department of State Health Services. All of the doses earmarked for first-dose distribution in the county are of the Moderna vaccine.
There are 2,000 doses set for the Brazoria County Health Department, and 100 each for the Community Health Network in Freeport, Pearland Family Health Center in Pearland and the Women’s and Children’s Health Center in Alvin. Another 100 doses are headed to the Clemens state prison unit in Brazoria.
Among the vaccine hubs near Brazoria County, UTMB in Galveston will receive 4,875 doses and St. Luke’s Health in Houston will receive 1,950 doses, both of the Pfizer vaccine.
The latest statistics show 23,478 Brazoria County residents had received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday, according to Covid Act Now. Another 7,605 county residents had received their second shot as of Thursday.
Saturday marked the fourth consecutive day of COVID-related Brazoria County deaths, according to data released by county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower.
The deceased are a Pearland man in his 70s and a Pearland woman in her 90s. That brings the total to 20 deaths announced since Wednesday and 23 for the month of February.
There were 170 new COVID-19 cases in the county Saturday, 125 recoveries and 53 probable. Six of the new cases came from tests that are more than two weeks old.
There were 40 cases in Pearland, 13 in Alvin, nine in Angleton, seven in Lake Jackson and Sweeny, six in Freeport, four in Iowa Colony, three each in Clute and Manvel, two in Brazoria, and one each in Brookside Village, Damon, Danbury, Hillcrest Village, Jones Creek, Richwood and West Columbia.
The most infections by age group were among people in their 30s with 20, followed by 19 among people in their 20s, 16 among people in their 50s, 13 among people in their 60s, 11 each among those aged 10-19 years and people in their 40s, six among children aged nine years and younger, three among people 80 years old and older, and two among people in their 70s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.