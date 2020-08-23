The storm known as Marco continues to spin along its path before a possible rendezvous with the upper Texas coast and Louisiana, but local residents have been preparing for its arrival for days.
“As a city, we are watching very, very closely,” Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said. “We just put out a notice to residents that will keep them updated on the situation, but we also ask that they not put out bulk waste on the curb as we prepare for that. In addition, we’re making sure all of our ditches are clean and ready to go. We also have extra pumps on standby.”
The Velasco Drainage District was looking at the potential of closing the Freeport tidal gate, but that the decision to do so or not would take place sometime over the weekend when forecasts become clearer, Kelty said.
“So, everybody’s making plans, and people just need to pay attention and be prepared in case things do turn the wrong way. And the city will make sure to keep them informed the best that they can be,” Kelty said. “We encourage people to go to our website and get signed up for Everbridge (alert) messages, so as the storm does develop and we continue to send out information, they get that as texts or emails or phone messages.”
Meanwhile in Angleton, city workers spent Friday going through and cleaning out culverts around town. The city issued a statement Friday afternoon that residents should take the advance time to secure their homes and remove any “missile hazards” from their yards, including loose debris, dead branches and lawn furniture. Angleton authorities also asked motorists to avoid parking on the street starting Monday to when the storm passes.
Lake Jackson, similarly, asked its residents Friday afternoon to make sure not to put out any heavy trash or brush over the weekend, as workers wouldn’t be able to collect it all before the storm’s expected arrival.
Depending on how the weather shakes out, school could be canceled. Brazosport ISD announced Friday afternoon that depending on conditions, there may be a decision over the weekend as to school closures, which would mean no classes both in-person and virtually.
In the event of closures, BISD will contact parents and staff through email, text and phone via SchoolMessenger. The Angleton ISD announced late Friday that Monday will continue as scheduled, unless people otherwise receive notification through the district website, Facebook page, or phone and email alert systems.
In terms of what people should do to prepare, the Governor’s Office released a statement suggesting people sign up for their community’s warning system — like Freeport’s Everbridge alerts — build an emergency supply kit, keep important documents in a waterproof container and “be extremely cautious” around roads near water bodies or any flooding.
Ideas for what should be in your emergency supply kit can be found at ready.gov/kit. For the flood risk in your area, check msc.fema.gov/portal/home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.