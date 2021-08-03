The COVID-19 resurgence will get worse before it gets better as many residents remain wary of the vaccines and the delta variant rips through communities, UTMB’s Director of Biosafety for Research-related Infectious Pathogens Susan McLellan said.
The delta variant of COVID-19 continued to find suitable hosts throughout Brazoria County, with 530 new cases added over the weekend, according to the county’s daily update. The three-day total — an average of about 177 new cases a day — pushed the total number since the start of the pandemic over 40,000.
The widespread infection has resulted in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once again recommending universal masking for public indoor settings with high transmission, regardless of vaccination status.
Inoculated residents with at least their first shot represent 59.63 percent of the county’s 12-and-older population, with 52.42 percent considered fully vaccinated, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Only those 12 and older are approved to receive the Pfizer version of the COVID vaccine; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved only for those 18 and older.
While many residents thought the pandemic would be behind us by now, low vaccination rates and the return of large, maskless gatherings have brought the county potentially right back where we started, McLellan said.
FACT: People can still get COVID-19 and spread the virus even if they are vaccinated.
Vaccines were studied with an emphasis on controlling the severity of the disease and not from the infection, McLellan said.
People can still spread the virus, and that could have consequences for the unvaccinated, she said.
“In the first couple of days of infection, the viral load among somebody that has the delta variant who has been vaccinated is about as high as the viral load of somebody not vaccinated,” McLellan said. “However, the viral load then goes down way more rapidly, so the duration of time that a vaccinated person can be infectious is likely lower.”
McLellan highlights the significant differences between infection and disease and what precisely the vaccines combat.
“The vaccination studies’ primary endpoint was to prevent serious disease such as having to go to the hospital,” McLellan said. “That’s different from an infection, which includes an asymptotic infection or mild infection. All of the vaccines were tested on the previous variants before the delta. From those studies, the rate of severe disease we know down to about 95 percent of people are not going to get severe disease; that’s still 5 percent who still could get it.”
Although health officials urge vaccinations, they are not enough to keep someone from getting the novel coronavirus or its delta variant.
The delta variant has not been shown to be more deadly, but it is more contagious, McLellan said.
“Viruses mutate when they get lots of chances to reproduce,” McLellan said. “People who can get infected and can make lots of viruses are like fertilizer. If you only make 10 copies of a virus, then the chances that one of those has a more deadly mutation is 100 times less than if you get the virus and make 1,000 copies of it. The more times it gets to reproduce, the more times one of these replications will be good or bad will be likely.”
Residents are still “very much protected” against getting severe disease or dying if they are vaccinated and contract COVID-19, she said.
Vaccinated residents who catch COVID-19 most likely will suffer mild or no symptoms during their infection, McLellan said.
FACT: Getting COVID-19 will be worse than getting vaccinated.
People who believe the vaccines pose a greater danger to their health than COVID-19 are just wrong, McLellan said. There is an “excruciatingly” small risk of having severe side effects from receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, but a high risk of spreading the virus and becoming more severely ill if it’s contracted, McLellan said.
The speed of the spread in populations is “undoubtedly” associated with the lack of vaccinated people within communities, McLellan said.
Thirteen states have already returned to issuing mask mandates in indoor facilities, while Texas prohibits local governments and state agencies from requiring face masks to enter and Gov. Greg Abbott has said “personal responsibility” is the best way to stop the spread.
Community Health Network Chief Medical Officer Yvette Poindexter also advocated the dire need for more residents to receive their immunizations as soon as possible.
“The COVID-19 vaccine reduces severe illness such as hospitalization and death, but the vaccine does not prevent virus transmission from our nasal passage,” Poindexter said in a statement. “Vaccinated persons may be carrying the virus asymptomatically passing it to other unvaccinated persons resulting in severe disease, hospitalization and death.”
McLellan remains frustrated over the amount of misinformation circling communities.
“This wave has a chance of leading to new variants and really could escape vaccines and could really get people severely ill,” McLellan said. “We couldn’t rely on people to do the responsible things. With the new Delta, it’s aiming for about 100 percent of our cases now.”
County clinics have not seen a substantial increase in vaccination appointments since Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta last week urged more county residents to get the shot.
Sebesta asks residents to protect themselves and others by practicing good hygiene and staying home if they are ill.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.