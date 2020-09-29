ANGLETON — The trend of more recoveries than new cases continued as Brazoria County officials reported 202 recoveries on Tuesday — more than four times the number of new cases, which was 45.
Of the 45 new cases, eight came from tests that were administered more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in an email.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Pearland again led the municipalities with the greatest number of active cases reported: 17 in all. Angleton, Lake Jackson and Clute each saw five new cases, followed by three in Alvin and Manvel. There were two new cases reported in Freeport and Richwood, and one in Iowa Colony.
No children younger than 10 were included in Tuesday’s report, though four adolescents were reported positive for COVID-19. Four more cases were found among people in their 30s and in their 50s. Seven people in their 40s, nine people in their 60s and 10 people in their 20s were also reported positive. Among people in their 70s there were three new cases, and there were two new cases among people in their 80s, according to the county dashboard.
The county’s report included two nursing home residents: one at Woodlake Nursing & Rehabilitation in Clute and one at Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Pearland, Trower said. None of the new cases were linked to the Brazoria County Jail, and there were no new fatalities Tuesday.
Two probable cases — a Damon woman under the age of 20 and an Alvin woman in her 50s — were also included in the report, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and are linked to others who have received positive test results.
To date, Brazoria County has seen 10,442 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 1,063 are active and 9,259 have recovered. There are 17 probable cases, and there have been 103 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
