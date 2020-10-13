ANGLETON — Of the 254 counties in Texas, Brazoria County is 15th in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of State Health Services dashboard.
Its 11,960 total cases puts Brazoria County between Denton (12,960) and Galveston (11,954) counties, and reflects the additional data from prison units the Brazoria County dashboard no longer includes. While Brazoria and Galveston counties are similar in size, Denton County's population of about 887,000 people is more than double.
With the addition of 45 new COVID-19 cases reported by county officials Tuesday, Brazoria County’s total number of non-prison cases has risen to 10,847, according to the county dashboard.
County data indicates the number of new cases reported remains fairly low. Tuesday’s number tied with that of Sept. 29, which was the highest since a report of 103 cases Sept. 25.
Officials also added 39 recoveries to the dashboard, bumping the county’s overall tally to 10,044.
Nearly half of the new COVID-19 cases were reported among Pearland residents — 20 in all, according to the county dashboard. Pearland was the only municipality to see a double-digit case count. The next-highest case number was four, reported among residents in Alvin, Manvel and Brazoria. New cases were also reported in Iowa Colony (3), Clute (2), Liverpool (2), Angleton (1), Danbury (1), Freeport (1), Holiday Lakes (1), Richwood (1) and Sweeny (1).
New cases were also reported for every age group listed on the county dashboard. The lowest numbers were for children (1), adolescents (2) and people in their 80s (2). The greatest number of new cases was eight, reported for those in their 20s and in their 30s. Seven new cases were reported among those in their 40s, followed by six for those in their 50s and 60s and five for those in their 70s.
None of the cases are linked to nursing homes or the county jail, while five came from test samples taken more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Brazoria County has 645 active cases and 144 deaths. Fourteen cases are considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In all, the Department of State Health Services estimates there are 77,126 active cases of COVID-19 statewide, with an estimated 708,349 recoveries.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
