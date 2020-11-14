All the cases included in Brazoria County’s highest COVID-19 case count in two months are relatively current since none of the tests were administered more than two weeks ago, officials said.
The county announced 107 new cases Friday, including 31 that are probable. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus, or people who have taken antigen tests that provide presumptive laboratory evidence of infection without regard to symptoms or close contact.
It is the highest case count since 111 on Sept. 12.
One of the cases is in a Tuscany Village Nursing Home employee, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said by email.
Along with case numbers, testing numbers are ramping up at local facilities including Community Health Network.
“Our numbers are doubling,” Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said. “We’re seeing so much more testing going on.”
While the system was averaging fewer than 40 tests a day, this week it did more than 70 a day, she said. They are also going into the community more to offer tests, like they did Friday at a church food drive, Pabst said.
The network has seen its positivity rate go down, from about 17 percent last week to 13 percent this week, she said. It’s unclear why it would drop, but it could be because asymptomatic people are more inclined to seek testing from potential exposures when case numbers are higher, Pabst said.
Meanwhile, the Texas Medical Center’s positivity rate has gone up from about 3.5 percent positivity to 5.1 percent positivity, and no significant increase in the number of people tested, UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Chief Administrator Beth Reimschissel said. The Texas Medical Center data gives a good regional perspective and is usually spot-on for Angleton, she said.
While this increase isn’t as significant as the 23 percent positivity rate from June, the hospital always provides medical care as if it was, Reimschissel said.
“We want the public to know to not be too relaxed around the holidays and think we’re in the clear,” she said. “I just think it’s good for the public to kind of keep their eye on this and use those same precautions.”
Of the 76 confirmed cases Friday, 17 are from Pearland, according to county data. Alvin and Angleton each had 12 new cases. That is followed by Lake Jackson and Freeport (seven each), Clute and Sweeny (four each), Richwood, West Columbia, Iowa Colony, Danbury, Manvel, Brazoria (two each) and Damon (one).
The most affected age group was 30-somethings with 17 new cases, closely followed by adolescents with 16 new cases. There were 10 new cases for those in their 40s, nine for people in their 50s, eight for people in their 20s, seven in their 60s, four younger than 10, three 80 or older and two in their 70s.
The county has now seen 12,458 cases total, and the county announced 41 recoveries Friday to bring that total to 11,168. There are 993 active confirmed cases, 138 probable and 159 people have died.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
