ANGLETON — County bars are once again under a closure order and local restaurants can only serve up to 50 percent capacity because COVID-19 hospitalization numbers along the Upper Texas Coast have been more than 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
Other businesses that were allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity are also lowered to half capacity.
The directive comes from the State Department of State Health Services based on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32. According to the governor’s order, when COVID-related hospitalizations in a trauma service area reach or exceed 15 percent, that’s considered an “area of high hospitalization.”
That now covers all the counties in Trauma Service Area R, which includes Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties.
Along with a bar shutdown and reduced restaurant capacity, elective surgeries are indefinitely postponed and outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.
The designation will remain in effect until the region experiences seven straight days of hospitalizations below 15 percent.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said Tuesday the reinstituted COVID measures are out of the county’s hands and directed by the governor’s office.
“That’s all in the governor’s order, GA-32,” Sebesta said. “We’re all under the governor’s orders — we haven’t been under any county order since the last day of April.”
County municipalities issued announcements throughout the day regarding their compliance.
“We realize this is an unexpected hardship on our businesses and citizens during the holidays,” Lake Jackson Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said in a statement.
Some establishments are already taking action beyond the immediate closure — Elroy Floyd’s in Angleton announced Tuesday its New Year’s Eve plans are canceled.
Rick Clark, who owns Brody’s in Lake Jackson, said he was under the impression Abbott wouldn’t allow another shutdown like this one. He characterized the automatic trigger in GA-32 as “a very lazy, no-talent way to make a decision.”
Latest statistics
Brazoria County reported 282 new COVID cases Tuesday along with three deaths. The deceased include a man in his 70s from Freeport, a man in his 80s from Pearland and a woman in her 80s from Alvin.
There were 23 new residential cases at Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland and three cases among residents of Country Village Care in Angleton.
The day’s count also included 141 recoveries and 59 probable cases. Twenty cases are from tests more than two weeks old, and four cases were transferred out of the county.
Pearland led all towns with 92 cases, followed by 27 in Alvin, 21 in Manvel, 18 in Angleton, 15 in Iowa Colony and 11 in Lake Jackson. Sweeny had eight cases, there were seven in Freeport, five each in Brazoria and Brookside Village, four each in Clute and West Columbia, two each in Danbury and Richwood, and one each in Bonney and Oyster Creek.
Most cases by age group were 43 among people in their 30s, followed by 31 among adolescents, 30 among people in their 40s, 29 cases among those in their 20s, 26 cases for those in their 50s, 22 cases among people in their 60s, 16 cases among residents aged 80 and older, and 13 cases each for those in their 70s and children 9 and younger.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people people recover.
Brazoria County will not release case counts on Christmas or New Year’s Day.
