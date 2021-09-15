5 P.M. UPDATE
Columbia-Brazoria will be closed the remainder of the week, Superintendent Steve Galloway said.
“The continued loss of power and utilities continues to cause a problem in our community,” Galloway said. “We don’t have enough staff available to safely have and take care of what you would consider normal operations at school. So that parents can plan ahead, we're just going to go ahead and cancel Thursday and Friday and will resume Monday morning as normal.”
Sweeny ISD also will remain closed until Monday, but will provide free meals for anyone 18 and younger to ensure they don't miss lunch, Communications Coordinator Kelly Stroud said.
"(The school) made the decision to cancel school and all extracurricular activities for the remainder of the week, Stroud said. "As of 4 p.m. today, we have 64 staff members without power and many of our families and students are also reporting being without power.”
Meals will be available at no cost for children age 18 and under from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday. They can be picked up from the Texas Avenue side door at Sweeny Elementary School, Stroud said.
Danbury ISD affirmed its decision to resume classes Thursday. All extracurriculars also will take place as scheduled, the district announced.
4:15 P.M. UPDATE
Angleton ISD will remain closed at least one more day while it works to remedy issues with its phone and internet services.
District leaders hope to resume classes Friday, but no final decision has been made. The goal of opening schools Friday is to make sure our students have access to facilities that have air conditioning and access to meals, the district said in a statement.
All events and activities, including practices, also remain suspended.
Community members are encouraged to spread the word about Thursday's status as the district is not able to use all of its communication tools at the moment, Angleton ISD said.
Danbury ISD announced previously it intended to restart classes Thursday. Sweeny ISD and Columbia-Brazoria ISD have not made any new announcements today.
Lake Jackson outage: Five of the eight circuits that provide power throughout Lake Jackson are damaged, Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said Wednesday afternoon.
“CenterPoint will begin to energize these circuits throughout the day,” he said on social media. “You may see your electricity come on and off while they make repairs and find more issues.”
Restoration time for the city is still extended; some areas could go as long as Sunday without power, he said.
“As we get further into the inner part of the neighborhoods, the older parts, that’s where we’re gonna have the biggest issues because just being older and having more trees and more power lines,” Roznovsky said. “They’re starting to power up the five of the eight that were damaged so as they power those up they’ll start finding problems and fixing the product unit issues as they go down the line, and so some people will start seeing power today.”
Residents seem to be handling things fairly well, Roznovsky said.
“What was really nice to see yesterday when I drove around, so many people that were out putting in the effort to clean up their neighborhoods,” he said. “It looked like neighbors were helping each other out; seems like everybody’s out there trying to get the city back into good shape.”
People are asked not to remove any trees or branches from power lines at home, he said.
CenterPoint crews will come take care of that, but if a limb is removed, CenterPoint won’t know to inspect that line for damage, Roznovsky said.
All Lake Jackson city services are fully operational and are operating well, Roznovsky said.
County closures: Several Brazoria County offices are closed because of power and internet issues, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page.
Affected facilities include the water lab; health clinics in Angleton, Alvin, Brazoria and Lake Jackson; WIC clinics in Alvin, Brazoria and Lake Jackson; and the tax offices in Lake Jackson, Manvel and Alvin.
2:15 P.M. UPDATE
Brazosport College will remain closed through this weekend and reopen Monday if conditions allow.
Continued widespread power issues from Hurricane Nicholas prompted the cancellations. They include dual-credit courses, online, face-to-face, or in a hybrid format, as well as the Bill & Julia May Children’s Center.
Because the campus is closed, students are not responsible for assignment deadlines during the campus closure. Students should communicate with their instructors concerning coursework.
Brazoswood football moves: Brazoswood's scheduled home game is being moved from Hopper Field to Houston Chavez because of post-hurricane conditions in Southern Brazoria County.
Homecoming activities are rescheduled for next weekend, officials said.
12:30 p.m. UPDATE
Brazosport ISD has canceled classes for the remainder of the week as the region continues to clean up from Hurricane Nicholas. Angleton ISD promises its decision by 4 p.m.
The district already announced the cancellation of Brazosport's football game for Thursday and rescheduling of homecoming for Oct. 23. The status of Friday's scheduled Brazoswood homecoming game hadn't been confirmed.
With services to many students' homes and its campuses yet to be restored, Angleton ISD is considering what it will do for classes the remainder of the week. But for now, everything is shut down.
"We are currently assessing the power situation in our facilities," a district statement reads. "At this point, we have no phone service, no internet service, and facilities without air conditioning and other automated services.
"Also, all events and activities, including practices, will not take place until we have phones operational."
We have yet to receive information on the status of other districts, but most have said they plan to announce their intentions by dinnertime.
Chemical release: An area around Freeport was under a shelter in place recommendation for a short time this morning after a chemical release.
The leak happened at Venator, prompting the shelter in place recommendation for Quintana and east of Highway 1495 south of the old Brazos River. The recommendation was lifted about an hour ago after emergency responders were able to bring the leak under control.
Venator is near Dow Plant A and prompted Dow Chemical to issue a shelter in place at its plant as a precaution. Venator is not part of Dow and the leak itself didn't happen at Dow, a company spokeswoman said.
