COVID-19 vaccination numbers continue to climb, and recently Brazoria County topped the 110,000-dose mark for the number given to county residents in the 14 weeks since vaccine distribution began.
Most of those doses — 58,946 — were administered by hospitals. Public health and government sources were responsible for 19,883 doses given and pharmacies responsible for another 14,645 doses, according to the Texas Department for State Health Services. Medical clinics provided 8,974 vaccine doses, followed by 4,556 classified as other and 3,467 provided by health centers.
The number of vaccines given in any given week is driven by the doses that arrive. For instance, the week of Feb. 22, there were 17,277 doses administered in the county, compared to around 15,000 or 11,000 doses, which the numbers dropped to in subsequent weeks. Regardless, that’s the best consecutive three weeks in vaccine distribution in the county since it began.
There were two COVID-related deaths in Brazoria County reported Wednesday — a Clute man in his 60s and an Alvin woman in her 70s — putting the total fatalities announced this month at 38 and making March the third-deadliest month during the pandemic. The county announced 57 deaths in January and 59 in February.
Fatalities are reported by the county when the death certificate is issued and often occurred weeks earlier, county officials have said.
There were 47 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, according to the county’s daily report Tuesday, with 28 recoveries and 10 probable cases, and one transferred out of the county. Four of the 47 new cases are from tests that were more than two weeks old.
There were 12 cases in Pearland, six in Lake Jackson, five in Freeport, three in West Columbia, two each in Angleton, Clute and Manvel, and one each in Alvin, Brazoria, Iowa Colony, Surfside Beach and Sweeny.
Among age groups, people in their 50s had eight cases, there were seven among people in their 40s, six each among people in their 20s and 30s, four among people aged 10 to 19 years, and two each among children aged nine years and younger, and people in their 60s and 70s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
