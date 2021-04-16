Into the homestretch of the traditional school year, students and staff in school districts across the county continue to deal with COVID-19 infections on campus.
There are 46 current cases recorded by Brazosport ISD in its latest update — eight staff members and 38 students. Among the students, there are nine cases at Brazoswood High School, and five cases each at Brazosport High, Clute Intermediate and Gladys Polk Elementary schools. There were four cases at Lake Jackson Intermediate School, three at R. O’Hara Lanier Middle School, two at Grady Rasco Middle School, and one each at Velasco, O.M. Roberts, T.W. Ogg, Bess Brannen and A.P. Beutel elementary schools.
There were three staff cases at Polk, and one each at the high schools, Beutel, Madge Griffith Elementary School and Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy.
Angleton ISD’s latest report showed cases among 18 students and one staff member. Angleton High School had five student cases and one staff case, and there were four student infections each at Northside Elementary and Angleton Junior High schools, three at Westside Elementary School and two at Central Elementary School.
Five students and one staff member have confirmed COVID-19 cases in Columbia-Brazoria ISD — three students at Columbia High School, two students at West Brazos Junior High School and one staff member at West Columbia Elementary School. Danbury ISD, in its latest report, had one student case at the high school.
In Sweeny, there are 12 active COVID cases, with nine among students and three among staff. For students, there are five cases at the elementary school, three at the high school and one at the junior high school. There are two staff cases at the junior high and one at the elementary school.
Another person died from COVID exposure according to Brazoria County’s daily report. The deceased was a Lake Jackson woman in her 70s.
There were 54 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, with 66 recoveries and 39 probable cases. Thirty-two of the new cases came from tests that are more than two weeks old. The large number of probable cases leaves a scant few confirmed cases spread across municipalities and age groups.
There were four cases in Manvel, three in Lake Jackson, two each in Alvin, Angleton and Pearland, and one each in Freeport and West Columbia.
Among age groups, there were six cases among people aged 10-19 years, three among people in their 70s, two among people in their 50s, and one each among children aged nine years and younger, and people in their 20s, 40s and 60s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
