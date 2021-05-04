ANGLETON — After a weekend of not reporting new COVID-19 cases, the numbers released by Brazoria County officials Monday afternoon were not significantly higher than those seen the previous week.
Including cases from Saturday and Sunday, officials reported 96 new cases of the virus on Monday — 19 more than they reported Friday.
As of Friday, the weekly average of new COVID-19 cases each day was 55.57, calculated from numbers which fluctuated from nine to 80 cases reported throughout those seven days. Factoring in Monday’s number, 448 new cases have been reported in the last seven days, and the daily average is a little higher than before: about 64 each day.
Monday’s new cases include 20 probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Six cases were linked to tests given more than two weeks ago, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said via email. Additionally, two cases transferred out of the county’s jurisdiction.
Of the confirmed cases, the largest number, 27, was reported in Pearland. Eleven cases were reported in Alvin; nine in Manvel; six in Iowa Colony; five in Angleton, Freeport and Lake Jackson; three in Clute; two in Brazoria and Hillcrest Village; and one in Richwood.
Matching the trend depicted on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, the largest numbers of cases were reported among those in their 20s and in their 30s: 17 each. The next highest number was 12, reported among those in their 40s and in adolescents. Six new cases were reported among children and those in their 60s, followed by four among those in their 50s, and one new case each for the age groups of 70s and 80s.
Seventy-two recoveries, also covering the three-day period, were included in Monday’s report.
Moving forward, county officials will continue to only report Monday through Friday.
Since March 14, 2020, there have been 35,960 COVID-19 cases reported in Brazoria County. The number of active cases has fallen to 860 and the number of recoveries has risen to 34,239. There are 445 probable cases, and 416 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
