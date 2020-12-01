Four people, including two in their 40s, were announced to have died Tuesday.
An Alvin woman in her 40s, a Manvel woman in her 60s and two Pearland men, one in his 80s and one in his 40s, are the county’s latest COVID-19 fatalities, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email. The additions bump up the county fatality total to 173, a rate of about 1.22 percent, according to the county dashboard.
Officials also reported 163 new cases of the virus and 56 recoveries. Two of the confirmed cases are from tests administered over two weeks ago, and 51 of Tuesday’s cases are probable, not confirmed, officials said. Tuesday’s count is the highest since a report of 198 cases on Sept. 11, the dashboard indicates.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The greatest number of new cases was 35, among Pearland residents, followed by 18 cases in Alvin, 16 in Lake Jackson, 12 in Angleton, seven in Brazoria, six in Clute, five in Manvel, four each in West Columbia and Sweeny, three in Iowa Colony, and one each in Richwood and in Bailey’s Prairie. Every age range saw a new COVID-19 case, with the greatest number, 22, reported among people in their 40s. Following that, 21 cases were reported among people in their 30s, 20 for those in their 50s, 13 among adolescents, nine among those in their 60s, seven among those in their 70s, six among those in their 80s, and four cases among children.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Tuesday’s report included five residents and one employee of Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland, Trower said in her email. Additionally, one case was transferred out of county jurisdiction, she said.
While Tuesday indicated higher numbers than Brazoria County has reported recently, numbers among local schools remain fairly low, according to information from Brazosport, Angleton, Sweeny and Columbia-Brazoria ISDs.
With 15 student and 21 staff cases, Brazosport ISD has 36 active cases of COVID-19, according to the district dashboard. There are four student cases at Brazoswood High School, three at Freeport Intermediate, two at Brazosport High, two at Lake Jackson Intermediate, one at Clute Intermediate, and one each at Freeport Elementary, Gladys Polk Elementary and Madge Griffith Elementary. Six staff members at Freeport Intermediate have tested positive, in addition to five at Brazoswood High, two at Brazosport High, and one each at T.W. Ogg Elementary, O.M. Roberts Elementary, Velasco Elementary, Rasco Middle School, Lake Jackson Intermediate and the Lighthouse Learning campus. Two non-campus staff members are included on the dashboard.
With 11,442 students and 1,860 staff in the district, the percentages of COVID-19 cases are 0.13 percent and 1.13 percent, respectively.
Angleton ISD’s dashboard indicates that there are 18 students and two staff members districtwide that are positive for COVID-19, as of Nov. 20, which was the Friday before the Thanksgiving break. Classes resumed Monday, and the dashboard is updated on Fridays.
Among students, there are six cases at the high school, four at the junior high, four at Westside Elementary, two at Frontier Elementary, one at Central Elementary and one at Rancho Isabella Elementary. One staff member at the CATS/PACE Academy and one at the high school are also listed as positive cases on the district dashboard.
With 6,736 students and 1,039 staff members, the rate of infection is about 0.27 percent among students and about 0.19 percent among staff.
There are 18 cases of the virus in Sweeny ISD, of which 10 are among students and eight are among staff. There are six student and four staff cases at the high school; four student and one staff cases at the junior high; one staff case at the elementary school; and two cases, one of which is considered probable, among non-campus staff, according to the district’s case breakdown. With 630 students and staff members at the high school, 509 at the junior high and 931 at the elementary school, the COVID-19 case percentages for each campus are 1.59, 0.98 and 0.11 percent, respectively.
As of Monday in Columbia-Brazoria ISD, there are eight active cases among staff members: three each at Wild Peach and Barrow Elementary Schools, and one each at Columbia High School and West Brazos Junior High, according to the district breakdown. There are also five cases among students: two at the high school and at the junior high, and one at West Columbia Elementary School.
With 2,873 students and 471 staff members in C-BISD, the percentage of COVID-19 cases is about 0.17 and 1.70, respectively.
Updated information from Danbury ISD was not immediately available Tuesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
