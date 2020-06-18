Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta implores residents to get back on their A game as the county broke its record for new COVID-19 cases Wednesday for the second time this week.
“Don’t go anywhere you don’t need to or visit anyone you don’t have to,” Sebesta said.
Officials reported that the county received 49 positive results Wednesday, surpassing Sunday’s 42, the previous high record. Sebesta wants all residents who have slacked on safety precautions to return to them.
“There is a lot of individual responsibility in this,” Sebesta said. “Let’s refocus on doing everything we can to contain the spread.”
Pearland was the most affected city, recording 25 of the positives.
Two women in their 20s, four in their 30s, two in the 10 to 19 age range, six in their 40s, two in their 50s and one in her 60s were Pearland residents who were reported positive to have tested positive.
Two Pearland men in their 30s, one in his 20 and a teenage boy were also announced as positive, according to the data.
In Alvin, two women in their 50s, two men in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were reported as positive.
Manvel residents included two women in their 20s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 20s and a boy younger than 10.
Other to have reported positive were a Freeport man in his 40s, a Freeport girl between 10 and 19, an Angleton woman in her 30s, an Iowa Colony man in his 50s and two Iowa Colony boys younger than 10.
Two Pearland men in their 50s, a Pearland man in his 40s, a Pearland woman in her 20s and Alvin women in their 30s and 10s have probable cases, according to county data.
Probable cases are exhibiting COVID symptoms and usually in the same household as those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
No nursing homes or prison employees were involved in Wednesday’s count, which delighted and concerned the judge.
“They are spread around the county,” Sebesta said. “We are seeing our highest numbers and we aren’t being influenced by nursing homes or prisons.”
None of Wednesday’s reported cases were in people older than 69, according to county data. The county had one resident in their 60s announced as positive.
The county reported seven recoveries Wednesday.
Brazoria County has now recorded 1,019 residents with 308 active, 658 recovered and 40 probable. Thirteen infected people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
