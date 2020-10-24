ANGLETON — Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower was “sad” to include three COVID-19 related deaths in the county’s case report Friday afternoon.
The deaths include a Sweeny man in his 70s, a Brazoria man in his 70s and an Alvin man in his 60s, Trower said.
Officials reported 54 new cases of the virus across 13 communities — the highest number since the Sept. 25 report of 103.
The 24 cases reported in Pearland accounted for almost half of Friday’s report. Pearland’s count was the only double-digit reported Friday; the next highest number was eight, reported among Angleton residents. Lake Jackson (5), Manvel and Clute (3 each), Freeport, Sweeny and Danbury (2 each), and Alvin, Iowa Colony, Richwood, West Columbia and Holiday Lakes (1 each) also had new infections to report.
The only age group not to be included in Friday’s report was people 80 and older. Residents in their 40s accounted for the greatest number of cases (13) followed by people in their 30s (11), people in their 20s (9), people in their 50s (8), adolescents (6) and people in their 60s and 70s (3 each). One case was reported among children for an Angleton girl.
None of the new cases were linked to nursing homes or the Brazoria County jail, Trower said.
One case came from a test sample taken more than two weeks ago, she said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Friday’s report also included 43 recoveries.
In all, 11,195 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Brazoria County residents, of which 664 cases are active. There have been 10,360 recoveries and 151 fatalities, and there are 20 probable cases.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
