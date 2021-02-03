Vaccination appointments are available through Community Health Network for drive-thru inoculation events scheduled for Friday in Lake Jackson and Saturday in Iowa Colony.
The clinics are possible because Brazoria County gave 2,000 vaccine doses it received this week to Community Health Network, spokeswoman Penny Pabst said.
“1,000 doses are going to Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson and 1,000 are going to Freedom Field in Iowa Colony,” Pabst said. “The events are by appointment only, so people need to know that they must register as soon as possible in order to reserve their spot. We still cannot accept any walk-ups until further notice.”
Pabst is thankful that Community Health Network is partnering with County Judge Matt Sebesta in distributing the vaccine, she said.
“Judge Sebesta with the county was able to procure them and allot them to us, for which we are so grateful,” Pabst said.
Preregistration is required through the nonprofit’s website, mychn.org. The sessions will be from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Brazos Mall, 100 Oyster Creek Drive in Lake Jackson, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Freedom Field, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd.
“The county is happy to be partnering with CHN to get vaccines distributed throughout the county," Sebesta said in a news release Wednesday from the nonprofit. "I will continue to work with state officials to push for more allocation of vaccines to be designated to Brazoria County providers.”
To register for the vaccine or to learn more, visit mychn.org/covid-19-vaccine, or the health center’s social media accounts for the most up-to-date information, according to the release.
