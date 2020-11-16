ANGLETON — With 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, Brazoria County’s new infection count stayed in double digits.
Twenty-five of Sunday’s cases came from tests administered more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said by email. That equals a percentage of about 47.17, or close to half. Of the 43 new cases reported Saturday, just less than a third came from old test samples.
The report from the county included 26 new probable cases: people who are showing symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive, usually by living in the same household. The definition of “probable” cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Pearland led county municipalities Sunday with 13 confirmed cases, followed by Lake Jackson (four), Iowa Colony (three), Angleton and Manvel (two each), Alvin, Brazoria and Clute (one each). There were no cases reported among people in their 80s, but every other age range saw two or more cases. Six cases were reported among adolescents, followed by five people each in their 20s and in their 30s, three children, and two people each among those in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
None of the cases were linked to nursing homes or the jail, Trower said in her email.
As is the county norm, no recoveries were reported Sunday.
The new numbers Sunday bring Brazoria County totals to 12,554 reported cases, of which 1,017 are active and 169 are probable. There have been 11,209 recoveries and 159 fatalities.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
