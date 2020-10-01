CLUTE — The color of the water near Brazoswood High School seen Thursday is the result of a non-toxic dye and is not harmful, officials said.
Clute staff received calls Wednesday night concerned over green water found in a ditch near the apartment complex on Brazoswood Drive.
The non-toxic was used by school contractors to trace drainage during construction at the high school, Code Enforcement Officer Steve Upton said.
“They were putting in a line for water flow and there was too much flush dye that came out,” Upton said. “It is non-toxic and nothing people should be worried about.”
Brazosport ISD officials verified that the dye is not harmful and will clear up on its own, noting that it is unrelated to Lake Jackson's water issues.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.