Brazoria County had its third consecutive day without recording any additional COVID-19 case inside care facilities and prisons Monday.
The county announced on Memorial Day that five residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
An Alvin man in his 40s, an Angleton woman in her 40s, a Richwood man in his 20s and a Pearland man in his 50s tested positive, the county announced. An Alvin woman in her 20s is listed as probable, according to the data.
The county also reported 13 recoveries.
Brazoria County now has 843 residents test positive for COVID-19 with 392 remaining active and 430 recovered. Twelve residents have died due to complications from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.