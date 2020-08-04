An additional 108 COVID-19 newly confirmed infections helped Brazoria County reach exactly 6,000 reported cases for the novel coronavirus.
The county first passed quadruple digits June 17 with 1,019 total cases, just more than three months after announcing the first two infections. It took less than seven weeks to add 5,000 more, reaching 2,003 cases July 2, 3,021 on July 12, 4,019 a week later and 5,048 on July 27.
Despite topping another thousand, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta called the recent slowdown of new infections an encouraging sign.
“We are not happy about 6,000 cases, but over the last few days, we have been down,” Sebesta said. “It’s not a good number, but we have had a lot of good numbers lately.”
County officials will wait for a week or two before “drawing any conclusions” about a trend, Sebesta said.
Of Tuesday’s reported patients, 25 reside in Pearland — the county’s most populated and most affected city.
Angleton followed with 18, Alvin with 14, Freeport at 13, Lake Jackson with 11, Clute with eight, Manvel with four, three each in Brazoria and Richwood, two in West Columbia and Sweeny and one in Liverpool, Holiday Lakes and Rosharon.
People in their 20s were the most affected age group with 27 residents. People in their 40s followed with 18 new cases, 17 were in their 50s, 16 in their 30s, 10 adolescents, nine in their 60s, five in their 70s, four younger than 10 and two older than 80.
None of the cases were related to nursing homes or the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The county also reported another 59 residents reported to have recovered from the virus.
Brazoria County now has precisely 6,000 cases reported, 3,128 are confirmed active and 2,806 have recovered. There are 22 cases considered probable and 44 people with COVID-19 have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
