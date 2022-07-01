LAKE JACKSON — A 20-year-old Sweeny man shot himself while police served a warrant accusing him of killing a Lake Jackson man late Monday, authorities said.
Joesph Anthony Lee Moore is in custody and recovering from a shot to the chest at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 43-year-old Cory Bayless during a home invasion, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
Officers from the Lake Jackson, Freeport and Brazoria County Constable Pt. 1 Special Response Team went to arrest Moore at about 5 p.m. Thursday at the 1000 block of Alice Street in Sweeny, a statement from Welch said. As they surrounded the house and called for those inside to come out, officers heard a gunshot, Welch said.
“A single gunshot was heard from in the residence,” he said. “SRT members immediately entered the residence and found Moore to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Moore went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann in critical condition Thursday night. His current condition wasn't available.
Moore is accused of fatally shooting Bayless and wounding Bayless' 17-year-old son at about 11:10 p.m. Monday in their home in the 200 block of Jasmine Street. Police have not disclosed a possible motive, but have said the shooting could be connected to Bayless or the teen.
A White Ford Edge is also believed to be involved and damaged by gunfire during the shooting Monday, the release said.
Judge Justin Gilbert set Moore's bond at $25 million.
The investigation is ongoing, Welch said. He would not say whether police are looking for other people suspected of being involved in the home invasion and shooting.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
