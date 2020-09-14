As the week started off with the county’s lowest case count in a week, Monday followed up with a lower number of new cases, with 57 people reported to test positive.
One Brazoria County Jail inmate tested positive for the virus, as well as one Cypress Woods Care Center resident in Angleton, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“No employees tested positive Monday,” Sebesta said.
Cases reported from any organization are reported directly to the state, then the county receives results as soon as they are processed.
“I do not receive detailed information about people who tested positive,” Sebesta said.
Pearland continues to lead the daily number of coronavirus cases with 25 of Monday's new cases, according to county data.
Pearland’s numbers have been higher partially due to its population making up a third of Brazoria County, Pearland City Manager Clay Pearson said.
“Also, many of our resident population base is integrated with larger metropolitan areas, and are all over the greater area, and that’s why our concern remains high and we remain vigilant,” Pearson said. “Also to consider is that Pearland is big enough to be in three different counties… we move around a lot.”
The area’s size makes managing the virus more complex in Pearland, Pearson said.
“But I think we have good diligence in using math and basic common sense, and we’ll have things a lot better before we know it,” Pearson said.
Following Pearland, Alvin had nine residents test positive, followed by Lake Jackson with eight and Angleton with four. Manvel, Freeport and Clute had two new cases each, and Iowa Colony, Sweeny, Richwood, Jones Creek and Damon had one new case each.
Residents in their 30s were most affected (15), followed by 10 adolescents and nine in their 20s, according to county data.
Six each of the people who tested positive Monday were in their 40s and 50s, four were in their 50s, and three each were in their 70s and under the age of 10, the county’s dashboard shows. One case reported Monday is 80 or older.
Recovery numbers increased to 112 Monday. Eight cases considered probable are now considered recovered, leaving nine cases considered probable. Probable cases are people who exhibit COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus.
Of the 9,724 total cases, 2,102 remain active and 7,526 are considered recovered, while 84 people have died.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.