ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported 26 COVID-19 recoveries Monday, but data indicates that there are cases from March 31 and April 1 that have not recovered.
“Most people go through this in a short period of time within a couple of weeks,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “A few weeks and then they’re recovered. Unfortunately it has stuck with some people, and they have been sicker longer.”
The number of recoveries more than double the number of new cases announced Monday. Officials reported 12 new cases.
“That’s a good thing,” Sebesta said. “Recoveries are always a good thing.”
County data shows that four of the new cases — two confirmed and two probable — are located in Pearland, and all are women in their 30s. Alvin also has two probable cases, both women in their 20s, and three confirmed cases: a woman in her 40s, a man in his 20s, and a girl between the ages of 10 and 19, the data shows.
Sebesta did not know whether multiple families were involved in Alvin or Pearland, he said.
Two new prison cases were reported: a Darrington inmate in his 20s, and a Terrell inmate in his 50s.
Monday’s only case on the southern side of the county was a Lake Jackson woman in her 30s.
In all, Brazoria County has had 929 cases of COVID-19. Twelve people with the virus have died. As of Monday, there are 410 confirmed cases, 10 probable cases, and 497 recoveries.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. The vast majority of people recover.
