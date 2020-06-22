ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported 26 new cases Monday, the lowest daily case count since June 13. Labs run more slowly on the weekend, County Judge Matt Sebesta has said, so Monday’s tally also marked the lowest weekday count since June 11.
“It’s good to see a little bit of a downtick,” Sebesta said. “We’ll look at the numbers the rest of the week and see how they look.”
Monday’s low count, however, does not at all indicate that spread of the disease is diminishing, he said.
“You want to look at things how the average over a week or two, not on one or two days,” he said.
The 26 new infections are spread across residents of 11 cities and range from people in their 20s to 80 or older. The same age range is also contained in Angleton, which reported a man in his 20s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman who is 80 or older.
Alvin reported three new confirmed cases while Pearland reported five. Together, the people in those cities range from their 20s to their 70s in age.
Holiday Lakes and Richwood each reported two new residents positive for COVID-19, and Clute reported four residents.
One new case each was reported in Iowa Colony, Brazoria, Sweeny and Lake Jackson.
Monday included one probable case: a Manvel woman in her 50s. She was the only Manvel resident in Monday’s report.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Those considered probable for the disease are urged to self-isolate.
None of the new cases are related to nursing homes, and the county did not report any new deaths Monday.
“That’s a good thing,” he said.
Officials reported almost as many recoveries as new cases at 20, bringing the total number of recoveries to 707 — nearly 57 percent Brazoria County's 1,241 reported cases as of Monday evening. Fourteen people in the county have died from COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
