ANGLETON — Reporting 441 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Brazoria County officials set another record high for daily case count.
Officials did not report cases on Christmas Day. Prior to that, Brazoria County reported 200 or more cases each day since Dec. 19, which saw a record low of 95 cases for the month, according to the county dashboard.
The county has now seen 19,321 cases total. On Nov. 30, the county had 14,065 total, meaning December has brought more than 5,000 new cases.
Factoring in the latest count, the seven-day average of new cases for the county comes to 234.14, which is about 10 more than the average as of Dec. 23.
On Saturday, a double digit number of new cases was added to every age group listed on the dashboard, and at least one new cases was reported in 21 communities.
Thirteen new cases were reported among children, and 11 new cases were reported among those in their 80s, according to Saturday’s numbers on the county dashboard.
The greatest number of new cases among age groups was 74 reported for those in their 20s, followed by 71 among those in their 30s, 69 among those in their 40s, 55 among adolescents, 53 among those in their 50s, 35 among those in their 60s and 22 among those in their 70s.
Among municipalities, the greatest number of new cases and the only triple digit reported Saturday was 126 among residents of Pearland. The municipality with the next highest number of cases was Lake Jackson (55), followed by Alvin (54), Angleton (49), Manvel (32), Freeport (18), Clute (13), West Columbia (11), Sweeny (10), Richwood (seven), Brazoria (six), Iowa Colony (five), Bailey’s Prairie, Liverpool and Rosharon (three each), Damon and Jones Creek (two each), and Bonney, Brookside Village, Danbury and Holiday Lakes (one each).
Saturday’s report included 38 probable cases and 201 recoveries, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of “probable” cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Thirty-one of the cases are from tests given more than two weeks ago, Trower said in her email. None of the cases were linked to senior care facilities or to the county jail, and there were no deaths included in the report.
Brazoria County has had 19,321 reported cases, of which 3,706 remain active and 893 are probable, as of Saturday. There have been 14,527 recoveries and 195 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
