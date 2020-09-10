ANGLETON — Hopeful that a feared spike in coronavirus cases will follow Labor Day weekend won’t happen, Brazoria County officials are preparing in case one does, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
“From the holiday, we could see continued numbers increase, but we hope it doesn’t continue,” Trower said. “We are continuing to monitor things.”
County officials have seen the most massive spikes coming off major holidays such as the Fourth of July. After that holiday weekend, the number of COVID cases in the county jumped from 2,216 on July 4 to 3,803 two weeks later, an increase of 71.6 percent. Ten residents also died during the two weeks.
Despite Wednesday’s reported 120 cases, the county infection trend is better than in August. In the first nine days of August, the county averaged 102.5 new daily cases compared to September’s 78.6 cases, a drop of 23.3 percent.
One recent trend that continued was the high number of recoveries, with 242 added Wednesday. Since the method of classifying recoveries changed Aug. 21, the number of county residents classified as recovered has jumped from 3,498 to 6,944 — a gain of 3,446 over 19 days, an average of 181 recoveries a day.
In Wednesday’s 120 reported new cases, Pearland residents were the most affected, totaling 36 cases. Alvin followed with 34, with residents of the Laurel Court assisted-living facility accounting for half of those infections.
In other municipalities, Angleton had 12 and Manvel had 10 residents test positive. Lake Jackson had seven new cases, Clute and West Columbia had three, Richwood and Brookside Village had two and one each came from Holiday Lakes, Oyster Creeks, Sweeny and Brazoria, according to county data.
One Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee is among those testing positive, Trower said.
Residents in their 50s were the largest age group represented in Wednesday’s report with 28, followed by 21 people in their 40s. Seventeen people in their 20s were reported to have tested positive for the virus, followed by people in their 30s (14) and people in their 60s and 70s (10). Eight were adolescents and older than 80 and four were younger than 10.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The new cases reported Wednesday to bring the county numbers to 9,159 total reported cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,117 cases are active and 6,944 have recovered. There have been 73 fatalities, and there are 25 cases considered probable. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
County warns about COVID grant scam
County officials are warning senior citizens to avoid phony calls promising “COVID grants.”
Solicitors claim senior citizens can receive funds from the county office based on their age, which is false.
Residents are advised to hang up immediately if they receive such a call.
“Please share this information with your neighbors, friends and relatives,” a county statement said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.