Wednesday morning saw minimal changes to Hurricane Laura’s track, and the storm is still expected to make landfall close to or along the border of Texas and Louisiana.
“There have been no changes, really,” National Weather Service forecaster Amaryllis Cotto said. “We actually got lucky that the storm didn’t track closer to us.”
Brazoria County will not see as severe impacts as eastern neighbors, Cotto said.
“We will still have some pretty good gusty winds, 30 to 40 miles per hour sustained with higher gusts on occasion,” she said. “Can also have brief torrential to heavy rainfall at times, and then the storm surge would be the other impact that we’re expecting for that area.”
It’s looking like coastal areas can expect two to four feet of storm surge, she said.
This shouldn’t pose a problem for Surfside Beach, as Mayor Larry Davison said Tuesday that three to five feet of storm surge isn’t an issue, and road coverages don’t arise until about four to six feet of surge.
Hurricane Laura continues to move at 16 mph, northwest with more of a north, northwestern turn expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, Cotto said.
The worst case scenario for Brazoria County would be storm surge and hurricane category 1 force winds, “but we’re not expecting that right now for Brazoria County,” she said.
“The center … should be making landfall sometime tonight into Thursday morning and then we’ll probably see some conditions gradually improving by Thursday afternoon, Thursday night into Friday morning,” she said.
Drainage district Expects to be on the ‘dry side’
Pump stations are manned, workers are in place, and the Velasco Drainage District is ready to go.
The intake channels are pumped down into each of the pump stations, Velasco Drainage District Superintendent Chris Gallion said.
“Each one of them has channels that are bringing water to them, so we pump them down so that we create additional volume capacity, to increase the amount of space for water to collect,” Gallion said.
It remains up-in-the-air as to how much rain will fall where.
“No matter what, it seems like we’ll be on the dry side. We’ll be on the west side,” Gallion said.
The storm’s range, as of Wednesday morning, is from Galveston to Cameron Parish in Louisiana.
“The center of the cone is aimed right at the border of Texas and Louisiana,” Gallion said. “That could move either way; it’s variable, and it’s a wide storm, so when you say this is the center, the storm is very wide.”
The east side of the storm is expected to get more rain, though the storm’s exact path remains hard to predict, Gallion said.
“Even though we’re outside of the range, we’re still going to experience high winds,” Gallion said. “We’re on the side of the storm that has high winds ... but not as much rain as on the east side.”
Being on the west side of the storm, as it’s projected as of Wednesday morning, Gallion said that officials expect about two to six inches of rain.
“Clute, Lake Jackson, Freeport and some of Oyster Creek are largely protected by the levee system,” Gallion said.
Dow keeping essential personnel on site
“Based on the most recent forecasted path for Hurricane Laura, Dow is continuing safe operations of the Freeport facility,” Spokeswoman Gabriella Cone said. “We will maintain essential personnel only to ensure safe operations.”
Employees who are onsite Wednesday night will remain onsite throughout the duration of the storm.
“In addition, the site has taken other safety precautions such as minimizing onsite inventory, tying down and securing all equipment, etc.,” Cone said. “Safety is our top priority, and our Freeport site is well-prepared for Hurricane Laura.”
Clute meeting canceled
Clute City Council canceled its Thursday council meeting due to the storm’s potential, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
Snipes said the meeting would be conducted either next week or possibly combined with the first regular meeting in September.
