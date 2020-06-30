Brazoria County's daily COVID case count broke into triple digits for the first time Tuesday as 100 new infections were reported.
The county also had to report its 17th death since the pandemic began in mid-March, a Clute man in his 70s.
“There is no good localized predictive modeling to anticipate any numbers,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The Clute death is the city’s second related to COVID-19 related death. The man tested positive for the virus June 22, according to county data.
Pearland, the county’s most-affected city, reported the most new cases Tuesday with 27 residents, followed by Lake Jackson with 19.
Alvin and Angleton tied with nine residents each. Alvin residents included two teenage girls, two women in their 60s, two men in their 40s, men in their 30s and 60s and a woman in her 30s.
In Angleton, men in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s tested positive. Female residents included two in their 40s, ones in their 20s and 30s and a teenager.
Freeport had its highest case count since the pandemic began with seven new infections. Residents included two women in their 20s and 60s each, another woman and man in their 40s and a teenage boy.
Sweeny also saw its highest total daily of five infections — two men in their 30s, two boys younger than 10 and a woman in her 30s.
Five cases from Manvel were in men in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s and a teenage boy. Clute added six residents, two girls younger than 10, a teenage girl and women in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
Other residents included Brazoria women in their 40s and 60s, a Brazoria man in his 40s, an Iowa Colony man in his 20s, a Jones Creek man in his 20s, a Liverpool man in his 40s, an Oyster Creek man in his 50s, an Oyster Creek woman in her 20s, a Surfside man in his 30s, a West Columbia woman in her 40s and Richwood women in their 30s, 40s and one older than 80.
None of the cases were nursing home or prison-related, Sebesta said.
County officials did report that 46 residents recovered from the virus. None were probable positives, the county said.
Brazoria County has had 1,833 cases of the novel coronavirus with 833 remaining active, 41 probable, 944 recovered and 17 deceased.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
