ANGLETON — The death of an Alvin man in his 50s, announced Tuesday, contributes to the highest death rate of a city within Brazoria County municipalities.
Despite having fewer COVID-19 cases and related deaths than the county leader Pearland, Alvin remains deadlier than all large county cities.
County officials have reported 27 Alvin residents have died from COVID-19, and five were Laurel Court nursing home residents in Alvin as of Oct. 25, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data.
Alvin has the highest COVID-19 related death rate of county cities with more than 1,000 cases with a 1.58 percent rate. The county is lower at 1.3, while the state average is at 1.95 percent.
Pearland has had 57 deaths out of 3,855 cases, according to county data, a death rate of about 1.48 percent.
Texas also ranks the second-most affected state for nursing home cases trailing only California, according to state data.
Brazoria County officials reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from Public Information Officer Sharon Trower.
Fourteen of the new cases were among Pearland residents, followed by nine in Alvin. New cases were also reported among residents of Angleton (seven), Lake Jackson and Brazoria (five each), Freeport (four), Iowa Colony and Manvel (three each), Richwood, Bailey’s Prairie and Danbury (two each), and West Columbia, Surfside and Clute (one each).
The highest number reported among age ranges was 14, which was reported among residents in their 40s, according to county data. The next highest number, nine, was reported among people in their 30s, followed by eight people in their 20s, seven people each in their 50s and 60s, five each of adolescents and people in their 70s, three children and one person older than 80.
There were no Brazoria County jail cases reported but one resident of Colonnades at Reflection Bay in Pearland reported positive, Trower said
Trower’s report also mentioned 47 recoveries and 16 probable cases.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus. The Department of State Health Services recently changed the definition of a probable case to include antigen tests that provide “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection without regard to symptoms or close contact with another case, officials said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
In all, there have been 12,194 cases of COVID-19 reported among Brazoria County residents since the middle of March. There are 918 active and 87 probable cases, while 11,030 people have recovered and 159 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
