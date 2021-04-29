The general trend of lower reported numbers of COVID-infected people appears in the latest numbers from area school districts, mirroring larger patterns.
Brazosport ISD’s case count is almost half what it was two weeks ago. There are 23 cases, and seven of those — six students and one staff member — are at Brazosport High School. There are two student and one staff case at Gladys Polk Elementary School, and one student and two staff cases at Velasco Elementary School.
Brazoswood High and Clute Intermediate schools both reported two student cases. There was one student case each at Bess Brannen, Freeport and T.W. Ogg elementary schools, Grady Rasco Middle and Freeport Intermediate schools.
In Angleton ISD, there are six cases — two students and a staff member at Angleton High School, a student and a staff member at Angleton Junior High School, and a staff member at the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program.
Four students are infected in Columbia-Brazoria ISD, which includes one at the high school, two at the junior high and one at West Columbia Elementary School.
Sweeny ISD showed 11 current COVID cases, all of which are students. There are six at the junior high, three at the elementary school and two at the high school.
Danbury ISD reported no current COVID cases at its schools.
Countywide, there were 52 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, along with 80 recoveries and 12 probable cases. Included in the numbers is the death of another Brazoria County resident, an Alvin man in his 70s.
There were 11 new cases in Pearland, seven in Alvin, five in Angleton, three each in Clute, Iowa Colony and Richwood, two each in Freeport and Lake Jackson, and one each in Brazoria, Liverpool and Manvel.
Among age groups, there were eight cases among people in their 30s, seven among people aged 10-19 years, six among those in their 40s, five each among people in their 20s and 60s, four each among children aged nine years and younger and people in their 50s, and one case among people in their 70s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The percentage of the county population that has been received at least one dose of vaccine continues to edge higher, but still slightly lags the state’s vaccination level.
Through Wednesday, 36.7 percent of the county’s population has had at least one dose compared to 37.4 percent statewide. However, the county has a better number when it comes to those fully vaccinated — 27 percent for the county compared to 25.5 percent for the state overall.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Along with the new case numbers, Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower announced the county will no longer provide weekend COVID-19 case counts beginning May 1.
