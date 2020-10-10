LAKE JACKSON — The Civic Center’s splash pad, which recirculates water and should be chlorinated in the same method as a pool, created an environment a rare brain-eating amoeba could become viable, extensive testing by the CDC showed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the splash pad storage tank was viable to grow Naegleria fowleri, the same type of genome that killed 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre. The other two places where the city found the DNA — a hose bib at Josiah’s house and a fire hydrant — did not create the same viable environment, according to the CDC.
“The city now accepts these results and the responsibility they bring with them,” City Manager Modesto Mundo said at a news conference Friday afternoon. “We never want this event to happen again.”
Lake Jackson was notified of Josiah’s infection of Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis on Sept. 8, the same day he died. The city shut down and chlorinated its splash pad, which Josiah had played at in late August, that day, Mundo said.
The splash pad is closed out of respect for the family and an abundance of caution, according to a news release. It will not reopen before discussions with the family and City Council, Mundo said.
The amoeba must enter the body through a nasal cavity to then travel through a bony membrane and into the brain, when it becomes fatal more than 95 percent of the time. Josiah’s case is the second time an American child has been infected with the amoeba through a public drinking water system.
“On behalf of the City of Lake Jackson, I want to express my deepest condolences to Josiah’s family,” Mundo said. “I know our entire community is grieving this loss.”
SPLASH PAD HISTORY
The fountain outside of the Civic Center was built to be a dancing fountain, with pumps that would automatically be triggered by rhythmic music, Engineering Technician Eddie Herrera said. It was intended to make a nice backdrop for photos, he said.
This was when the fountain was built in 1999, when there were no chlorine standards for water in splash pads or fountains and splash pads were not popular, he said.
Now, the Texas Health and Safety Code requires a minimum free residual chlorine of 1.0 parts per million for interactive water features or fountains, unless they are supplied entirely by drinking water and not recirculated. That law passed about a decade ago, Herrera said.
While the fountain should have danced to music controlled from inside the Civic Center, the original contractor installed the piping incorrectly and that feature never worked, Herrera said.
“It never really did what it was intended to do because of that defect,” he said.
The fountain instead streamed almost constantly. Kids began playing in it, which the city eventually allowed and it later became referred to as the splash pad, Herrera said.
The recirculated water meant the splash pad had to be treated with chlorine in the same way a pool would be, Mundo said.
The civic center staff was responsible for that maintenance, he said. While the staff had a schedule to chlorinate every Friday, they did not keep records of doing so, Mundo said.
OTHER WATER FEATURES
Freeport’s splash pad does not recirculate water, City Manager Tim Kelty said. The splash pad uses the same chlorinated water that comes out of taps in homes, he said.
Freeport’s splash pad is designed for the water to run off, not pool anywhere, Kelty said.
“Those systems are designed and engineered to prevent that type of occurrence,” he said.
The splash pads at the BASF Dog Park in Lake Jackson do not recirculate water either, partly because that is the modern standard, Mundo said, and partly because dogs tend to defecate in the water, Herrera said.
Those water features are closed to the public to preserve water, Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Bubnick said. The city remains in Stage 4 water conservation to use all possible resources for flushing the system.
ONGOING TREATMENT
City water remains safe to drink without boiling since the boil water notice was rescinded Tuesday, officials said.
The lowest free chlorine residual level recently tested at 1.7 parts per million, while the threshold to rescind the boil water notice was 0.2 parts per million, according to a news release.
The free chlorine conversion that must remain at least 1.0 parts per million for 60 days to ensure the amoeba is no longer in the system. The projected end date for that is Dec. 4.
Some places in Lake Jackson are showing chlorine levels as high as 6.8 parts per million. That is the level measured from a fire hydrant at 215 Elm St. on Oct. 2, according to a flushing log from the city.
The CDC recommends pools stay at least 1.0 parts per million and hot tubs stay at least 3.0 parts per million. No one in Lake Jackson has reported health problems from chlorine in their water to the city, Mundo said.
The city is working on a contract with HR Green Engineering, Interim Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth said. They hope to determine if they can put additional chlorine injection points in the system to reach the lower-chlorine portions of the city while reducing chlorine levels already close to injection points, she said.
