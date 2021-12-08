While area residents are sitting in judgment of those suspected of being involved in the horrific beating of a 16-year-old, they are doing our hurting community no favors and providing a poor example of how adults are supposed to behave.
It is, in fact, OK to say nothing when something awful happens, if what you have to say does not add anything meaningful to the dialogue. Offers of prayer and expressions of shock and dismay are appreciated and welcome. Repeated teenage rumors, convicting kids who have yet to be charged and their families are not.
It appears an entire narrative was based on rumors — he had a pipe, he had a bat — that appears not to be true; police say they have found no evidence pointing to any “blunt object” being used. Meanwhile, real kids and families are hurting because their friend is badly injured and/or because their children could be facing life-altering consequences over a horrible and stupid mistake.
Kids talking is good, especially when that information makes its way to the police. It will aid in the investigation. But parents blasting all of what they hear on social media to grasp on to a piece of the tragedy du jour is hurtful to all and harms our community further.
Above all, we pray for Cole Hagan, that his recovery continues without long-term deficits. That he can get back to the things he enjoys. We pray for his friends who were with him, who found him in the street and have to cope with those images and the fear they have for their friends.
These are all the right things to say, but unfortunately, the people who need to hear them aren’t the ones who will read them or abide by them. They will continue posting the names of the uncharged juveniles no matter how many times they are deleted. They will make unsubstantiated claims of kids getting special treatment out of ignorance of how the legal system routinely operates. And they will do it unapologetically even as what they say causes families to receive death threats, as one told us is happening.
The difference between the actions of the children involved and those judging them is those children will face consequences for their actions. Those spreading falsehoods and hate on social media can do so with impunity.
We pray for all families impacted by this. For the promise lost on all sides. There are no absolutes. The kids who hurt Cole are not evil. Their families are not necessarily negligent. These kids did an awful thing. They will face the consequences. They don’t need keyboard warriors to pile on. Grown adults should know better. We should attempt to put ourselves in their parents’ shoes.
