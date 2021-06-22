Gov. Greg Abbott has set a special session of the Texas Legislature starting July 8, his office announced Tuesday.
Abbott’s office did not specify what legislative priorities will be included on the special session agenda and said in an advisory that such items “will be announced prior to the convening of the special session.”
Abbott has already said that he plans to ask state lawmakers to work on two priority elections and bail bills that died in the final hours of the regular legislative session after House Democrats walked out of the chamber.
More recently, Abbott has said the agenda for the Legislature’s overtime round will also include further restricting in schools the teaching of critical race theory, which refers to an academic discipline that explores the role racism plays in institutions and structures of governance. And during a teletownhall with supporters Tuesday evening, Abbott said he would add a call for legislation that would prevent certain social media companies from blocking or banning users based on their viewpoints. Legislation that sought to do so died during the regular session.
The GOP priority elections bill, known during the regular session as Senate Bill 7, was a sweeping piece of legislation that would have created new limitations to early voting hours and curbed local voting options like drive-thru voting, among other things.
It’s unclear what tweaks, if any, will be made to the bill during a special session. After the Legislature adjourned in May, some Republicans said they planned to change at least one controversial provision in the bill that dealt with the window for early voting on Sundays. The last-minute addition to the bill raised concerns it would harm get-out-the-vote efforts by Black churches.
Abbott’s other priority legislation that died, known as House Bill 20 during the regular session, would have made it harder for people arrested to bond out of jail without cash.
Lawmakers were already expected to return to the Legislature this calendar year for a special session focused on redrawing the state’s political maps and doling out billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Abbott has said that special session will happen sometime in September or October.
But after Abbott’s elections and bail priority bills died in May, the governor said he would call lawmakers back to work on that legislation as well as a host of other issues — and he vowed to veto the section of the state budget that funds the Legislature, its staffers and legislative agencies, as punishment for House Democrats walking out of the chamber.
Abbott followed through on that threat Friday, though the budget at hand covers the fiscal year beginning Sept. 1. When they’re back in Austin next month, lawmakers can pass a supplemental budget to restore that funding — though the item would first need to be included on the governor’s special session agenda.
On top of that, Abbott and the heads of the Senate and House — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, respectively — showed tensions earlier this month over the specifics of a special session, including what other legislative issues should be on the agenda and how to approach the elections bill.
On Senate Bill 7, for example, Abbott said after the Legislature adjourned he was “satisfied” with the legislation as is and Patrick said that Republicans would not “soften the bill.” Phelan, meanwhile, said he would favor breaking the legislation into smaller pieces, saying a more piecemeal approach could help members “feel more comfortable ... and give everyone a better opportunity to vet the ideas.”
