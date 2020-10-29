crash
Clute, Lake Jackson and Richwood first responders assist in the recovery of a body in the Oyster Creek nearby Brazosport College after a one-car crash Thursday morning.

Richwood police are investigating the death of a Lake Jackson man in his mid-20s after a one-car crash ended in Nissan driving into Oyster Creek near Brazosport College, Detective Jarrett Skelton said. 

The car drove into the creek on the 100 block of College Boulevard at about 7:54 a.m. Thursday, Skelton said

A Galveston dive team recovered the body around 1 p.m. Thursday, he said.

The investigation is still pending and the cause of death was unknown as police continue to direct traffic in the area, Skelton said.

