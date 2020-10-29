Richwood police are investigating the death of a Lake Jackson man in his mid-20s after a one-car crash ended in Nissan driving into Oyster Creek near Brazosport College, Detective Jarrett Skelton said.
The car drove into the creek on the 100 block of College Boulevard at about 7:54 a.m. Thursday, Skelton said
A Galveston dive team recovered the body around 1 p.m. Thursday, he said.
The investigation is still pending and the cause of death was unknown as police continue to direct traffic in the area, Skelton said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.